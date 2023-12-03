Suspected DUI driver plows into garages in Orange County

Police in Anaheim detained a man who may have been under the influence of alcohol and or drugs when he crashed a pickup truck into several detached garages, causing heavy structural damage Sunday evening.

Crews with the Anaheim Fire Department responded to reports of the crash at 419 Cliftwood Avenue at around 6 p.m.

“We were called for a vehicle that obviously lost control driving down this residential street,” AFD Capt. Ryan Lazar told an independent news agency. “It went through one garage and lodged into a second detached garage.”

Anaheim fire crews on the scene of a crash involving a suspected DUI driver on Dec. 3, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Anaheim police seen giving a field sobriety test to the driver of a pickup that crashed into several detached garages on Dec. 3, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Anaheim police seen talking to the driver of a pickup truck that crashed into several detached garages on Dec. 3, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Video of the scene showed heavy damage to the first garage, which was nearly destroyed, with the full sized Chevrolet pickup wedged into another garage not far away. The first garage struck by the driver was red-tagged, meaning the structure is unfit for entry.

It is unclear what exactly led to the man losing control of his vehicle, but officers with the Anaheim Police Department were seen talking to him and running him through a field sobriety test.

There were no other reports of injury.