Surveillance video at a local smoke shop captured a woman violently crashing through the front of the store in a white Mercedes, driving through and crashing out the back wall, narrowly missing one of the shop’s employees.

The incident at Cobra Smoke Shop occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of Euclid Street in Fullerton.

Security footage of the incident shows the woman pull in front of the store, briefly stop and then plow through the storefront glass as a startled employee behind the counter watches.

Without slowing at all, the woman’s car shatters what appears to be a glass humidor before crashing out the rear wall and stopping in the back parking lot, causing heavy damage to the smoke shop.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she crashed through a smoke shop in Fullerton on Dec. 13, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she crashed through a smoke shop in Fullerton on Dec. 13, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she crashed through a smoke shop in Fullerton on Dec. 13, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she crashed through a smoke shop in Fullerton on Dec. 13, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she crashed through a smoke shop in Fullerton on Dec. 13, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she crashed through a smoke shop in Fullerton on Dec. 13, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she crashed through a smoke shop in Fullerton on Dec. 13, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Officers with the Fullerton Police Department responded to the scene, according to OnScene.TV, an independent news agency, and conducted a field sobriety test on the unidentified woman.

She was later arrested and taken to the Fullerton Police Station on suspicion of DUI.

Crews with the Anaheim Fire Department also responded to the scene to assess damage to the structure.

Neither of the two employees nor the driver of the Mercedes were injured during the crash.