Pursuit of suspected DUI driver ends in Rancho Cucamonga with truck bursting into flames on 210 Freeway; man in custody

A suspected DUI driver was taken into custody following a long pursuit that ended in Rancho Cucamonga early Monday morning.

The pursuit, involving a utility truck, began about 11:11 p.m. when Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted to pull over the truck, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

CHP officers eventually took over the chase, which came to an end on the eastbound 210 Freeway near Carnelian Street about 12:30 a.m.

Video taken at the end of the pursuit showed the truck skidding and sparking along the freeway with no front wheel on its passenger side.

The truck burst into flames a short time later but the driver had already gotten out and fled the scene, according to CHP.

Firefighters responded and quickly doused flames that had engulfed the truck’s cab.

Officers later found a man believed to be the driver and took him into custody. Authorities have not identified him.

No information on the man or any possible charges have been released.

All lanes on the freeway were reopened as of 2 a.m.