Suspected gunman arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, another man in Monterey Park restaurant

A man suspected of fatally shooting his wife and another man in a Monterey Park restaurant earlier this week was arrested at the Mexican border, officials said Wednesday.

Jing Yixin, 38, was taken into custody Tuesday, a day after his wife Ling Ling Wang, 36, and Zhaiming Li, 37, were found with multiple gunshot wounds at Music BBQ Bar in the 500 block of West Garvey Avenue.

Jing was transported to the Monterey Park Police Department and was arrested in connection with the killings, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said in an updated news release.

Authorities had previously said the suspect knew the victims and had targeted them, but the motive and what led up to the shooting remains unknown.

Jing and his wife had two daughters, ages 9 and 12, officials said.

Authorities have not located the weapon used in the crime.

No further details about the incident or Jing’s arrest have been released.