Authorities have surrounded an apartment building in Pasadena where a suspected gunman has been holed up for several hours.

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Pasadena police responded to the 200 block of South Raymond Avenue, where a woman was found unresponsive after reports of several shots fired.

The suspected gunman was eventually tracked down to an apartment complex.

Authorities were unable to contact the suspect at first, which led to a sweep of the building. They eventually located the apartment where the suspect was believed to be located and negotiations began.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim are unclear at this time, police said.

The Pasadena Police Department is being assisted by the Glendale Police Department and a SWAT Team.

The public is being asked to avoid the area, and Metro A Line rail service has been interrupted between the Fillmore and Memorial Park stations.

