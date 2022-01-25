Suspected gunman flees after deadly confrontation in Ontario

A suspect who led police on a pursuit after allegedly shooting and killing a man during a confrontation in Ontario Monday night was eventually taken into custody in North Hollywood.

The incident began in the parking lot of an apartment building located in the 1700 block of East D Street, Ontario Police Department Officer Payton said.

Investigators said at least two men were involved in some type of altercation, which led to the shooting. It was unclear what may have prompted the altercation.

Officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds, a news release from the Police Department stated. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also witnessed a suspect fleeing the area in a vehicle, which they pursued, Payton said.

The chased continued onto the westbound 10 Freeway before the suspect got on the 101 Freeway and eventually the 170 Freeway.

The vehicle exited in the North Hollywood area and the pursuit came to an end when the suspect’s vehicle stopped near the intersection of Lankershim Boulevard and Miranda Street.

The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Gilbert Conorquie of North Hollywood, was taken into custody without further incident.

A firearm was recovered from his vehicle, according to the Police Department.

Conorquie was booked on suspicion of murder, felony evading and numerous weapons charges.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Zeen at 909-408-1744 or 909-986-6711. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call WE-TIP at 800-78-CRIME.