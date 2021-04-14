Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested in Irwindale crash that left 2 15-year-old girls injured, 1 critically

Alexander Ramos is seen in an image provided by the Inglewood Police Department.

A parolee has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Irwindale over the weekend that left two 15-year-old girls injured, including one who taken from the scene in critical condition.

Alexander Ramos, 41, was driving a blue Honda Accord that struck a large palm tree in the center divider near the intersection of Live Oak Avenue and Arrow Highway shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, the Irwindale Police Department stated in a news release Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find two 15-year-old girls injured inside the vehicle, one of them critically.

One of the girls initially told officers that she was driving when the Honda hit the tree, but she was later re-interviewed at the hospital and recanted her story, the Police Department stated.

The girl told detectives that her stepfather was actually the one driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and that he fled on foot before police arrived.

Ramos, a convicted felon who was on parole, was identified as the driver and a warrant for his arrest was obtained by detectives.

With assistance from his parole officer, Ramos turned himself in Monday and was arrested without incident.

Ramos was booked on suspicion of of felony hit and run causing injury or death, felony child endangerment and violation of his parole conditions.

He remains in custody on a no-bail parole hold.

One of the injured girls is still hospitalized in serious condition, the Police Department stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Diego Cornejo at 626-430-2290.

