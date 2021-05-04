Suspected hit-and-run driver, passenger found at local hospital after crash kills 3 in Anaheim

A suspected hit-and-run driver and her passenger were found at a local hospital following a violent crash that left three men dead in Anaheim early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported about 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Orange Avenue, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

Officers arrived to find a collision occurred between a white Mercedes-Benz and a black Kia.

Three victims inside the Kia, all believed to be adult males, were pronounced dead at the scene, Carringer said.

There was no one found inside the Mercedes-Benz.

Police put out an alert to local hospitals to contact them if anyone arrived with injuries consistent with a car crash.

Two women, believed to be the hit-and-run driver and her passenger, were located at a nearby hospital a short time later. “They’re pretty seriously injured,” Carringer said.

The cause of the crash is still being determined but investigators believe the Kia turned out of a parking lot in front of the Mercedes-Benz when the collision occurred.

Speed may also be a factor in the crash based on the force of the collision, Carringer said.

Brookhurst Street was closed between Orange Avenue and West Broadway during the investigation.

Both directions of Brookhurst Street between Broadway and Orange Avenue are closed for a fatal traffic collision investigation. The closure will remain in effect for the next several hours. pic.twitter.com/kkkaRKXmHT — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) May 4, 2021