Suspected hit-and-run driver, passenger found at local hospital after crash kills 3 in Anaheim

A suspected hit-and-run driver and her passenger were found at a local hospital following a violent crash that left three men dead in Anaheim early Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported about 2:50 a.m. near the intersection of Brookhurst Street and Orange Avenue, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer said.
Officers arrived to find a collision occurred between a white Mercedes-Benz and a black Kia.
Three victims inside the Kia, all believed to be adult males, were pronounced dead at the scene, Carringer said.
There was no one found inside the Mercedes-Benz.
Police put out an alert to local hospitals to contact them if anyone arrived with injuries consistent with a car crash.
Two women, believed to be the hit-and-run driver and her passenger, were located at a nearby hospital a short time later. “They’re pretty seriously injured,” Carringer said.
The cause of the crash is still being determined but investigators believe the Kia turned out of a parking lot in front of the Mercedes-Benz when the collision occurred.
Speed may also be a factor in the crash based on the force of the collision, Carringer said.
Brookhurst Street was closed between Orange Avenue and West Broadway during the investigation.