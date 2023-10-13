Suspected intoxicated driver smashes truck into Kohl’s, leads police on pursuit

A typical Friday evening took a turn when a truck crashed through the front of a store at a mall in Huntington Beach.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, officers received calls about a truck that crashed into the Kohl’s at the Bella Terra Mall shortly before 8 p.m.

Three people were injured as a result of the crash and were all transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kohl’s at the Bella Terra Mall after a truck smashed through the front of it on Oct. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Video posted to the Citizen App shows first responders sorting through the damaged storefront, with display cases, advertising signs and merchandise strewn about the entryway.

The vehicle then fled from the mall, leading police to initiate a pursuit through Huntington Beach.

A PIT maneuver was executed, and the truck was brought to a halt in the 16000 block of Beach Boulevard. Footage from Sky5 shows the disabled vehicle on the sidewalk after it had crashed into a street lamp.

The truck that crashed into the Kohl’s at the Bella Terra Mall in Huntington Beach, CA after the driver was apprehended following a pursuit on Oct. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

The driver, an unidentified man, was taken into custody.

Initial investigation shows that drugs and alcohol may be a factor, authorities said.

It is unknown whether the driver of the truck was injured in the pursuit.

Elizabeth Chapman contributed to this report.