Suspected kidnapper arrested in West Hollywood nightclub area

A man was arrested in West Hollywood early Friday on suspicion of kidnapping, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

West Hollywood Sheriff’s deputies arrested Fernando Diaz, 50, after he was seen allegedly carrying an unconscious woman to a van and driving off.

The incident occurred in the bar and nightclub area of West Hollywood, authorities said.

Detectives seek to speak with any additional witnesses or anyone who has had contact with Diaz on the night of the incident or in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cynthia Mejia at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau by calling 310-358-4028 or c2mejia@lasd.org.