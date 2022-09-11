Three people were arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies after they allegedly broke into a home within the Fairview Fire evacuation zone.

Deputies responded to the 31400 block of Cora Lee Lane in Hemet Saturday afternoon around 1:40 p.m. after receiving reports of suspicious people in the neighborhood.

When they arrived on scene, deputies found a white Chevrolet Blazer parked with a person inside. Deputies continued to search the area and located a broken window at a home. They searched the interior of the home and located two other people inside.

The two were in possession of stolen property, the Sheriff’s Department said, and all three were arrested on site.

They’ve been identified as Deven Hooker, 31, John Blackwood, 42, and Michael Edward Serrano, 50. All three are residents of Hemet, the Sheriff’s Department said.

They were all booked into jail to await charges for burglary and looting in an evacuation area.

Anyone with information about the the incident is asked to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Hemet station by calling 951-791-3400.