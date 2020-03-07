Suspected robber shot accomplice and victim during heist in San Bernardino: Police

Darion Miller, 24, and Janelle Foster, 22, appear in photos released by the San Bernardino Police Department on March 6, 2020.

A suspected robber shot his accomplice and a victim during a heist in San Bernardino, police said Friday.

Officers arrested Darion Miller, 24, and Janelle Foster, 22, on warrants issued by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday, according to police.

Authorities said they are suspected in multiple robberies around the city of San Bernardino, which they initially set up as sales arranged through social media.

On Jan. 29, Miller shot Foster and and the victim with a handgun during a robbery in the 200 block of East 40th Street, police said. However, it’s unclear if he intended to fire at his alleged accomplice.

Anyone with information can reach Detective Thornburg at thornburg_ry@sbcity.org or Sgt. Baker at baker_br@sbcity.org or 909-384-4955.