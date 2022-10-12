A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle is seen in a file photo on the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page. (LASD)

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a suspected serial bank robber at his residence in Long Beach.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believe the suspect, Devon Neal, is responsible for four bank robberies over the last two months that were in close proximity to one another.

In each of the incidents, Neal allegedly provided a demand note during the robberies, and witnesses provided deputies with the same suspect and vehicle description, according to a department news release.

Neal’s get-away vehicle was identified as a white Jeep Wrangler.

A search warrant was served in the early morning hours Wednesday, and Neal was taken into custody without incident. Detectives “recovered numerous items of evidence,” the release stated.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are trying to determine if Neal is responsible for other recent bank robberies that occurred in Southern California.

Neal was booked into the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station on robbery charges. He’s being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.