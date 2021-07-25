A man who allegedly was trying to shoplift from a Huntington Beach business was tackled to the ground Saturday, officials said.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Huntington Beach police responded to the call of an attempted shoplifter at Jack’s Surfboards located at 101 Main Street.

Video footage caught the moment that security guards and shoppers grabbed the man and tackled him to the ground.

The suspected shoplifter was taken into custody, Huntington Beach police said.

No further details were available.