A person whom police thought was fatally struck by a car in Hollywood Monday night had actually been shot, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At 8:47 p.m., police responded to Sunset Boulevard and McCadden Place for what they thought was a person who had been struck by a vehicle, but they discovered the victim had sustained a gunshot wound, LAPD Officer Lee said.

No information about the victim or suspect has been released, and the investigation is ongoing.