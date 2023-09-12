Two suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing around $25,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a shopping mall in Downey.

The theft took place at the Sunglass Hut store in the Stonewood Center on Sept. 8, according to the Downey Police Department.

Store officials said the suspects entered the shop and ransacked the display cases and shelves, taking a large quantity of sunglasses before fleeing the store.

The suspect’s vehicle was later spotted driving around in Beverly Hills by police. The suspects were pulled over. During a search of their vehicle, officers discovered around $25,000 worth of stolen designer sunglasses, police said.

Photos of the recovered merchandise show a large number of shades from designer brands such as Versace, Prada, Gucci, Fendi, Ray-Bans and more.

Two suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing around $25,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a shopping mall in Downey on Sept. 8, 2023. (Downey Police Department)

According to the store’s website, glasses for sale can range anywhere from $72 to as high as $2,400.

Both suspects were arrested on charges of grand theft and burglary. Their identities were not released as the investigation remains ongoing.