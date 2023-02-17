Suspects Adam Galaviz, 45, (left) and Juan Meza, 26, (right) in a photo from the Anaheim Police Department.

Two suspects were arrested after a man was found shot to death in Anaheim.

The suspects were identified as Adam Galaviz, 45, and Juan Meza, 26, both from Buena Park, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The victims were Ernest Fernandez and another unidentified person.

On April 23, 2021, officers responded to an Anaheim hospital after a victim walked into the lobby with a gunshot wound, police said.

At the time, investigators discovered a second victim may have been shot as well.

Authorities headed to the area of Grand Avenue and Graciosa Lane where they discovered the second victim, Fernandez, dead inside a vehicle.

Victim Ernest Fernandez in a photo from the Anaheim Police Department.

Suspect Adam Galaviz, 45, in a photo from the Anaheim Police Department.

Suspect Juan Meza, 26, in a photo from the Anaheim Police Department.

Police believe the shooting may be gang-related. A nearby crime scene was located on the 3200 block of West Cabot Drive, officials said.

Detectives eventually located both suspects on Feb. 10.

At around 5 a.m., SWAT team members served a search warrant on the 7600 block of Fillmore Drive in Buena Park where Galaviz was arrested.

Several hours later, officers arrested Meza in the area near Lincoln Avenue and Knott Avenue.

Both Galaviz and Meza were booked into the Anaheim Detention Facility on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Both suspects are being held on $1 million bail.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Anaheim police at 714-765-1900 or the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.