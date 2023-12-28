Two suspects were arrested for a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles County.

The suspects were identified as Amauje Ferguson, 27, from Nevada, and Charles Christopher, 24, from L.A. by the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Dec. 18, around 6:30 a.m., Ferguson entered a convenience store on the 800 block of West Rosecrans Avenue. He allegedly pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register, police said.

On Dec. 20 at 6:30 a.m., Ferguson is accused of robbing another convenience store on the 500 block of West El Segundo Boulevard in the same manner.

Arriving officers for the second robbery spotted the Ferguson’s vehicle nearby. He refused to pull over, leading officers on a pursuit. During the chase, he threw out clothing and money from the car windows.

Those items were later confirmed to be the money stolen in the robbery and the clothing that was worn by the suspect during the incident.

Officers were eventually able to arrest Ferguson after the pursuit ended. Detectives discovered Ferguson was allegedly involved in another robbery on the 5000 block of Wilshire Boulevard just two hours before his arrest.

He was taken into custody on robbery charges and is being held without bail.

The second suspect, Christopher, is accused of robbing a convenience store on the 15300 block of South Figueroa Street on Dec. 22. Police said he allegedly entered the shop, pointed a handgun at the store clerk and demanded money from the register.

He was eventually located and taken into custody on the 12300 block of South Willowbrook Avenue in Compton. During his arrest, police recovered a firearm, money taken during the robbery and clothing worn he wore during the incident.

Christopher was booked on robbery charges and is being held on $100,000 bail.

Detectives do not believe the incidents involving Ferguson and Christopher are related.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call LAPD Robbery Detective Christopher Lopez at 213-485-6914. The public can also call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be provided to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.