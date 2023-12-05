Four suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing over $3,000 worth of sneakers from a Corona shoe store.

The male suspects were identified as James Sanders, 42, Miracle Partee, 22, and two juveniles — a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, according to the Corona Police Department.

On Dec. 2, the group of thieves entered a WSS Shoe Store on the 1100 block of West Sixth Street at around 12:55 p.m.

The suspects entered the shop and began grabbing pricey sneakers and valuable shoes, police said.

The group left the store with around $3,000 worth of merchandise and fled the scene in a getaway car.

Officers eventually spotted the suspects’ vehicle on the westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway near Valley View Drive in La Mirada.

Four suspects were arrested after stealing over $3,000 worth of shoes from a WSS shoe store on Dec. 2, 2023. (Corona Police Department)

A WSS shoe store on the 1100 block of West Sixth Street in Corona, California. (Google Earth)

The four suspects were eventually stopped and taken into custody. The stolen shoes were recovered during the arrest and returned to WSS.

Photos from the arrest show several large bags filled with boxes of stolen sneakers.

All suspects were charged with grand theft, authorities said.

“We would like to thank our partners from the numerous Orange County agencies who assisted with this incident,” said Corona police.