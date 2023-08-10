Anna Solis is seen in an image posted on a GoFundMe page.

Two suspects in last month’s street-racing crash that killed a 20-year-old musician as she was leaving a show in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South Los Angeles have been arrested, police confirmed Thursday.

The crash took place on July 21 near the intersection of West 33rd Street and South Hill Street, where a group of people were leaving a rock show during intermission.

A Jaguar and a Challenger were racing through the area when the driver of the Jaguar struck a pedestrian, killing her instantly, Los Angeles Police Department Detective DeHesa said.

The pedestrian, identified by family members as Anna Michelle Solis, was leaving her gig and walking to her car with a guitar and an amp when she was hit crossing the street, DeHesa said.

Lazaro Sandoval was also crossing the street and said he saw the driver who struck Solis stop for a moment before taking off.

“Never seen nothing like it. It was crazy,” Sandoval said on the night of the crash.

DeHesa said both cars fled the scene but the drivers were later identified and arrested.

Further details about the arrest, including the identities of the suspects, were expected to be announced during a 7 a.m. news conference Thursday.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Solis’ family with funeral expenses.

She was described in the post as “a beautiful soul” who family members will all remember.