A man and woman were arrested after they broke into a San Bernardino home and were found sleeping inside on Friday morning.

At 7:18 a.m., San Bernardino deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 600 block of West 41st Street. The homeowner contacted police after his surveillance camera revealed two people breaking into his home.

When officers arrived, they found the suspects, 35-year-old Andre Eugene Maloy and 44-year-old Natasha Ann Segura, sleeping inside the home.

Surveillance video footage showed Maloy surveying the home before throwing a rock through the front window and then entering. Police found that the surveillance cameras had also been disconnected and vandalized.

According to the homeowner, the damages caused to the window and surveillance cameras were approximately $1,000.

Maloy and Segura were arrested for three felony charges, conspiracy to commit a crime, vandalism, and burglary. They were both booked at the Central Detention Center.