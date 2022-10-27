At least two people suspected in a home invasion attempt in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles were taken into custody Thursday morning.
The owner of a home in the area of Silver Lake Boulevard and Rockford Road was watching a surveillance camera and called police after watching the suspects attempt to break in, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said at the scene.
Police arrived quickly and began searching for the suspects, who apparently never made it inside the home.
Officers searched a vehicle located near the residence and took at least two suspects into custody, the spokesperson said.
Police have not identified any of the suspects.