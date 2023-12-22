Video captured suspects ransacking a store at an Orange County mall and escaping with thousands of dollars worth of designer sunglasses.

Footage of the theft released by Irvine police shows three men entering a Sunglass Hut at the Irvine Spectrum on Oct. 6. They entered the shop shortly before closing time.

The trio are seen quickly grabbing handfuls of pricey sunglasses off the store’s display shelves and placing them into plastic bags. After grabbing the merchandise without paying, they calmly walk out of the store’s entrance.

Suspects wanted for ransacking an Irvine Spectrum store and escaping with thousands of dollars worth of designer sunglasses on Oct. 6, 2023. (Irvine Police Department)

Suspects wanted for ransacking an Irvine Spectrum store and escaping with thousands of dollars worth of designer sunglasses on Oct. 6, 2023. (Irvine Police Department)

Suspects wanted for ransacking an Irvine Spectrum store and escaping with thousands of dollars worth of designer sunglasses on Oct. 6, 2023. (Irvine Police Department)

Suspects wanted for ransacking an Irvine Spectrum store and escaping with thousands of dollars worth of designer sunglasses on Oct. 6, 2023. (Irvine Police Department)

Suspects wanted for ransacking an Irvine Spectrum store and escaping with thousands of dollars worth of designer sunglasses on Oct. 6, 2023. (Irvine Police Department)

Suspects wanted for ransacking an Irvine Spectrum store and escaping with thousands of dollars worth of designer sunglasses on Oct. 6, 2023. (Irvine Police Department)

Suspects wanted for ransacking an Irvine Spectrum store and escaping with thousands of dollars worth of designer sunglasses on Oct. 6, 2023. (Irvine Police Department)

Suspects wanted for ransacking an Irvine Spectrum store and escaping with thousands of dollars worth of designer sunglasses on Oct. 6, 2023. (Irvine Police Department)

Authorities estimate the thieves escaped with around $16,000 worth of designer sunglasses.

“We’re finding that a lot of the organized retail theft is just bold,” said Sgt. Karie Davies with Irvine police. “It’s almost as if there’s no chance they’re going to get caught. So they just come in, they don’t try to disguise themselves, they don’t try to hide their faces. They don’t even really care if anybody’s watching or recording. They just take what they want and they leave.”

The suspects drove away from the area in a gray-colored BMW sedan. Police have released video of the theft in hopes the public may recognize the thieves.

“It doesn’t appear that there was anybody who tried to stop them,” Davies said. “A lot of retailers now, they just take a hands-off approach which I understand why they do that but it’s also unfortunate because there’s no interference with these suspects. And you can see the look on their faces, they don’t have a care in the world.”

Anyone who may recognize the suspects can call Irvine police at 949-724-7011 or email mricci@cityofirvine.org.