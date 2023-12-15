Police are searching for four suspects connected to a string of burglaries at businesses along Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley Friday morning.
The burglaries took place between 3:30 and 4 a.m. across three Los Angeles-area neighborhoods.
It was unclear which business was struck first, but police believe the same burglars are responsible for the following break-ins.
- Equivalence, located at 18007 Ventura Blvd. in Encino
- Michael’s Custom Clothes, located at 13757 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks
- Bliss Nail Bar, located at 22996 Ventura Blvd. in Woodland Hills
- Bliss Pharmacy located at 22998 Ventura Blvd. in Woodland Hills
Officers spotted the suspect vehicle, described as a black Dodge Durango, driving eastbound on Ventura Boulevard following the burglary at high-end shoe retailer Equivalence and initiated a pursuit.
The erratic driving of the suspect vehicle prompted officers to call off the pursuit after only a few minutes, LAPD Officer Madison said.
It was unclear exactly what was taken from the businesses.
KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.