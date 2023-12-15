Police are searching for four suspects connected to a string of burglaries at businesses along Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley Friday morning.

The burglaries took place between 3:30 and 4 a.m. across three Los Angeles-area neighborhoods.

It was unclear which business was struck first, but police believe the same burglars are responsible for the following break-ins.

Equivalence, located at 18007 Ventura Blvd. in Encino

Michael’s Custom Clothes, located at 13757 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks

Bliss Nail Bar, located at 22996 Ventura Blvd. in Woodland Hills

Bliss Pharmacy located at 22998 Ventura Blvd. in Woodland Hills

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle, described as a black Dodge Durango, driving eastbound on Ventura Boulevard following the burglary at high-end shoe retailer Equivalence and initiated a pursuit.

The erratic driving of the suspect vehicle prompted officers to call off the pursuit after only a few minutes, LAPD Officer Madison said.

It was unclear exactly what was taken from the businesses.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.