A Rancho Cucamonga family is shaken after being held at gunpoint by two home-invasion robbers who remain on the loose Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to a robbery on the 5800 block of Rolling Pasture Place at around 12:30 a.m.

Two armed male suspects entered the home and took items while holding the family at gunpoint, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Residents are stunned and concerned as the typically quiet Inland Empire neighborhood is now the scene of an investigation.

“All I’ve heard is that they were hurt, held at gunpoint, that they were tied up and that the brother or the son was hit in the head,” said Kristin Berzins, a neighbor.

Residents in the neighborhood woke up to find deputies going door to door searching for surveillance video and other evidence that could lead them to the suspects’ whereabouts.

A Rancho Cucamonga family is shaken after being held at gunpoint by two home-invasion robbers who remain on the loose on Dec. 12, 2023. (KTLA)

Investigators examine the horse trail next to a home that was used as the escape route by two home invasion suspects on Dec. 12, 2023. (KTLA)

Deputies were called out to a home with a long driveway leading up to the main residence.

“These driveways are very long, so for a criminal to want to target a house like this would not be ideal, especially to get away,” said Leonardo Santucci, a neighbor.

It’s unclear whether the robbery was targeted or random, but neighbors are questioning why the suspects would target that home in particular.

“The police officers told us they left on foot through the horse trail and up north,” said neighbor Brian Berzins. “So what concerns me with that is that’s not a random thing. Someone would have to scout it out and know where they’re going to figure out the horse trail systems.”

Detectives were seen investigating the home’s exterior along with the adjacent horse trail that runs along the driveway and property.

One of the victims who did not wish to be identified told KTLA that everyone was doing okay. He also said this wasn’t the first time they’ve been targeted as they were robbed at gunpoint at a former home as well.

Two of the victim’s neighbors said they were burglarized back in September. Although they’re unsure whether this recent robbery is connected, they remain concerned.

Brian said he feels “fear and shock that something like this can happen around here.”

“I don’t think we’re safe anywhere in California now that we don’t keep criminals behind bars,” Kristin said.

No suspect descriptions were released as the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-8313.