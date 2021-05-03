Suspects impersonating police officers handcuff, carjack victims at gunpoint in Burbank

Authorities are searching for two suspects who were impersonating police officers when they carjacked victims at gunpoint in Burbank over the weekend, police said Monday.

Police responded to the 3000 block of North Naomi Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday after getting a call about “suspicious circumstances,” the Burbank Police Department said in a news release.

They arrived to find two handcuffed victims, police said.

Officers learned the victims had been carjacked at gunpoint by two people wearing shirts with the word “POLICE” written on the front, Burbank police said.

The carjackers were both described as being Latino males with shaved heads. They were seen in a gray sedan, officials said.

Police said the victims were not hurt during the incident.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3210.