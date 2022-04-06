A man suspected in a deadly shooting in 2021 in San Bernardino has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. Two other men believed to be connected to the crime were also taken into custody.

San Bernardino police arrested 23-year-old Fabian Mendoza-Contreras on suspicion of homicide.

Mando Mercado, 23, and Jonas Everet, 32, of San Bernardino (San Bernardino Police Department)

Mando Mercado, 23, and Jonas Everet, 32, were also taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. All three men are residents of San Bernardino.

They were wanted for their alleged roles in a November 2021 shooting on the 1700 block of South Tippecanoe Avenue that left one person dead and another paralyzed. A third person was seriously injured after they were pistol-whipped, police said.

Last week, investigators served search warrants at multiple locations in San Bernardino and Yucaipa.

Police recovered evidence believed to be related to the murder, including a handgun, ammunition and 89 grams of methamphetamine.

Mendoza-Contreras, Mercado and Everet were taken into custody during the service of those warrants.

Mendoza-Contreras is expected to face charges for murder while the other two suspects are expected to be charged for assault with a deadly weapon.