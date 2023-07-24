Two of three men charged in the firebombing of a Planned Parenthood clinic last year in Costa Mesa are due to be arraigned in court Monday.

Chance Brannon, 23, of San Juan Capistrano, an active duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, and Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine were arrested following the March 13, 2022 incident.

An image of a Molotov cocktail was provided by the U.S. Department of Justice.

A third suspect, identified as 21-year-old Xavier Batten of Brooksville, Florida, was arrested Friday in connection with the firebombing, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

All three are suspected of being involved in the throwing of an ignited Molotov cocktail at the clinic.

The incendiary weapon started a fire in the doorway causing the Planned Parenthood Costa Mesa healthcare clinic to close the following morning and cancel about 30 appointments.

“The violent and reckless attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic alleged in the indictment is intolerable,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada.

All three defendants were charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of malicious destruction of property by fire and explosion.

Additionally, Brannon and Ergul were charged with one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device and one misdemeanor count of intentional damage to a reproductive health services facility, which is a violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Brannon and Ergul are scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday.

Estrada and a member of the FBI are scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:45 a.m. to discuss additional details.