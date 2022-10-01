Authorities are searching for multiple people believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run of a man in Coachella on Friday.

The victim, an unidentified man in his 50s, was found lying in the middle of the street near the intersection of Cesar Chavez Street and Cairo Street around 10:25 p.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Lifesaving measures were administered, but the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators say the man was struck by two separate vehicles, just moments apart, during the deadly collision. Both suspect vehicles drove away from the scene and the drivers currently remain at large.

The events leading up to the fatal hit-and-runs are unclear.

The victim’s identity will be released “pending further investigation and the notification of the next of kin,” authorities say.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Sheriff’s Deputy Nevins at 760-863-8990.