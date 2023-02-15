Police are searching for three suspects after a man was fatally shot and another wounded in Stanton in June 2022.

One victim was identified as Juan Cristalinas, 49, from Santa Ana. The second victim, a 76-year-old man, was not identified by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

On June 28, deputies responded to a shooting on the 7000 Lesue Avenue around 7:21 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, both victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The men were transported to a local hospital where Cristalinas was pronounced dead. The 76-year-old man survived, officials said.

Multiple suspects fled the area before authorities arrived. Deputies believe as least three male suspects were involved, all between the ages of 16-20 years old.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the OCSD at 714-647-7000 and reference case number 22-021439.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIPS-OCCS or online at occrimestoppers.org.