A family in Corona was shaken up after their home was robbed by three men late Saturday night.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Joseph Canyon Trail and Hidden Springs Drive.

Corona police confirmed that three men gained entry into the home and then demanded valuables. One of the men was armed with a shotgun, police said.

The robbers took off with multiple items of jewelry worth an undetermined amount of money.

An ambulance was called to the scene to treat two people for minor injuries suffered during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing and police were unable to confirm if this latest crime was linked to other home invasions robberies that have been rising in regularity across Riverside County, but they did confirm that officers will be increasing patrols in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to email Detective Slaven Neagu. Police are also encouraging residents to get involved in crime prevention and join or start a neighborhood watch program.