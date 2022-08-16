Several suspects are being sought in connection with a series of restaurant burglaries that occurred earlier this month in Calabasas, Agoura Hills and Westlake Village, officials said Tuesday.

Seven burglaries were reported in those areas between 2:35 a.m. and 3:35 a.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Photos provided by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 16, 2022 show suspects involved in a series of burglaries in the Lost Hills area earlier in the month.

Photos provided by authorities show the suspects shattering the front glass doors of the businesses.

They allegedly targeted cash registers and safes and got away in a dark, older-model Honda Accord.

Officials are asking for help identifying the burglars.

Anyone with information about the incidents can call L.A. Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477.

No additional details were provided.