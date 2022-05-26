Authorities are searching for several home-invasion robbers who struck a residence in the Whittier area overnight.

Deputies responded to the incident at a home in the 10400 block of Spy Glass Hill Road around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed.

An unknown number of suspects entered the occupied home and took some items before fleeing the residence.

No one inside the home at the time of the robbery was injured, the spokesperson said.

Investigators said no suspects are in custody and no descriptions were available.