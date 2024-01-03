A San Pedro family remains shaken after waking up to find their car vandalized with a racial slur and Swastikas.

“I couldn’t believe this happened to me in San Pedro,” said Reginald Scott, the victim.

Scott said his red Ford Mustang was vandalized sometime between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The suspect used black spray paint to leave a large message across one side of the car saying, “Merry Christmas” followed by the N-word.

The other side was also painted across with indiscernible lettering. Swastikas were painted onto the bumper and the vehicle’s tires were slashed.

Scott believes the vandalism may be in retaliation for parking in front of someone’s house.

A San Pedro family remains shaken after they woke up to find their car was vandalized with a racial slur and a Swastika during the holidays. (KTLA)

A San Pedro family remains shaken after they woke up to find their car was vandalized with a racial slur and a Swastika during the holidays. (KTLA)

A San Pedro family remains shaken after they woke up to find their car was vandalized with a racial slur and a Swastika during the holidays. (KTLA)

A San Pedro family remains shaken after they woke up to find their car was vandalized with a racial slur and a Swastika during the holidays. (KTLA)

A San Pedro family remains shaken after they woke up to find their car was vandalized with a racial slur and a Swastika during the holidays. (KTLA)

A San Pedro family remains shaken after they woke up to find their car was vandalized with a racial slur and a Swastika during the holidays. (KTLA)

A San Pedro family remains shaken after they woke up to find their car was vandalized with a racial slur and a Swastika during the holidays. (KTLA)

“Even if you’re parked where you’re not supposed to be, I don’t think that gives you the right to spray paint somebody’s car and call them a racial slur,” said Scott’s son. “That’s hurtful.”

“It’s just wrong because they flattened the tires, they damaged it,” said Paul Frias, the victim’s neighbor. “It’s just something you don’t want to see every day because ‘What if that could’ve been my vehicle?’”

Scott said, unfortunately, he’s been targeted in a similar manner twice before including someone setting his truck on fire around two years ago.

In another incident during Halloween, Scott said vandals had “cut my truck tires and sprayed some stuff all over it to where I think, ‘They’re starting to up it and we’re starting to get scared being around here.”

Scott said his wife is very concerned for her family’s safety amid the rising incidents of targeted vandalism.

“She doesn’t want the doors to be unlocked,” Scott said. “She’s pretty much on high alert.”

Scott said he filed a police report of the vandalism and hopes the suspects are caught soon. However, his family remains shaken and said it might be time to move out of San Pedro and relocate to a safer town.

A GoFundMe page created to help the Scott family during this time can be found here.