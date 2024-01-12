Police are searching for as many as five suspects who took cash and lottery tickets from multiple 7-Eleven locations in the Los Angeles and Long Beach areas overnight.

The same suspects are believed to have hit four 7-Eleven stores late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Police respond to a robbery at a 7-Eleven store in the Pico Union neighborhood on Jan. 12, 2024. (KeyNews.TV)

The suspects were described as three females and two males who fled each scene in a stolen white KIA sedan with California license plate 9HFZ102.

A person was assaulted during one of the robberies at a store in the 1600 block of West Adams Boulevard in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood near USC.

The victim was treated by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

Other robberies were reported on Paramount Boulevard in Lakewood, Pacific Coast Highway in Signal Hill and Cherry Avenue in Long Beach.

In each case, cash and lottery tickets were taken, authorities confirmed.

The suspects, who may be armed, remain on the loose.