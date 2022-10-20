Officers investigate a van that was involved in a pursuit on the 10 Freeway in Ontario on Oct. 19, 2022. (KeyNews.TV)

Two of three burglary suspects were in custody Thursday after a wild pursuit the night before came to a violent end on the 10 Freeway in Ontario.

The incident began around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday as officers tried to pull over a white van for vehicle code violations on the freeway near Citrus Avenue in Fontana.

The van, which also matched the description of one that Fontana police said was casing trains along the freeway, failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

During the chase, the suspects began throwing large pieces of property from the rear doors of the van at the pursuing vehicles, Fontana Police Department Officer Romero said.

The items thrown at officers appeared to be unopened property that was stolen from the trains, Romero said.

The pursuit came to an end near Archibald Avenue when the van attempted to make a U-turn on the freeway and began traveling in the wrong direction.

A sergeant in one of the pursuing vehicles intentionally rammed the van to keep it from heading into oncoming traffic but the driver accelerated and still collided with a motorist, Romero said.

The sergeant then rammed the van a second time, successfully bringing it to a stop.

Three people jumped out of the disabled van and fled on foot.

Two of the suspects were apprehended, while a third was able to avoid capture, Romero said.

Inside the van, officers said they found burglary tools, a replica gun and additional stolen property.

An officer and a woman were transported to local hospitals after suffering minor injuries in the incident. Four others were treated at the scene, Romero said.

Detectives are following up on leads to arrest the outstanding suspect.