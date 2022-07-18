Two men accused in a deadly crime spree that left two people dead and three others injured in a span of just five hours are due in court to face charges Monday.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office, which has described the crimes as “a reign of terror,” is expected to announce the charges against 20-year-old Malike Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne of Los Angeles during a news conference.

Investigators believe Patt and Payne robbed six different 7-Eleven stores and a doughnut shop across San Bernardino, Riverside and Orange counties during the early morning hours of July 11.

A clerk, Matthew Hirsch, 40, was shot and killed at a Brea store, and Matthew Rule, 24, was gunned down in the parking lot of a Santa Ana store. Two of the three wounded had been released from hospitals as of Friday.

Patt was believed to be the shooter, while Payne’s role in the crimes remained unclear.

Law enforcement did not provide details but said “technology” played a role in the apprehension and the suspects, who were tracked by a task force and arrested on July 15.

Orange County D.A. Todd Spitzer said prosecutors expect to file murder, attempted murder and robbery charges.