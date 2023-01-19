Suspects wanted by the FBI for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an Orange County Planned Parenthood on March, 13, 2022. (FBI)

Federal authorities are searching for two suspects who attacked a Planned Parenthood building in Orange County.

A reward of $25,000 is being offered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in this case.

Surveillance images captured the suspects approaching a Planned Parenthood building in Costa Mesa on March 13 around 1 a.m., said the FBI.

The suspects were seen throwing a Molotov cocktail toward the building’s front door, officials said.

One suspect was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, a multi-colored facial covering, dark shoes, and green gloves.

The second suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, a dark-colored face covering, black shoes with white trim, and dark-colored gloves.

“As part of a national effort to bring awareness to a series of attacks and threats targeting reproductive health service facilities across the country, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspects responsible for this crime,” authorities said.

If convicted, the suspects could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324, contact their local FBI office, or submit an online tip at tips.fbi.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.