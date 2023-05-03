Authorities are searching for suspects who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a beauty shop in Calabasas.

The two suspects targeted an Utla Beauty store on the 23700 block of Calabasas Road around 10:50 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Security cameras captured the thieves ransacking the shop and stuffing multiple fragrance items inside their handbags, said LASD.

They walked out of the shop without paying, leaving with around $8,403 worth of stolen goods, authorities said.

Suspects wanted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from an Ulta shop in Calabasas on April 28, 2023. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

One suspect was seen on security cameras walking out with a tote handbag filled to the brim with stolen products while the second suspect appeared to walk out with a filled backpack.

They were seen driving away from the store in a white BMW sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has additional information is asked to call Detective Lopez at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.