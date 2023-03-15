Two suspects believed to be involved in a series of organized retail thefts Mar. 13, 2023 (LASD).

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a series of organized retail thefts.

They are believed to be responsible for thefts that occurred at Rite Aid stores in Calabasas, Agoura Hills and Thousand Oaks on March 13 between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

“The picture suspects selected multiple skin care items, concealed them in their tote bags and exited each store without paying for the merchandise,” an LASD news bulletin said.

Surveillance footage also captured the suspects entering a BMW sedan that had been waiting for them at Agoura Hills Rite Aid.

Two suspects believed to be involved in a series of organized retail thefts on Mar. 13, 2023, seen running to a waiting BNW sedan outside an Agoura Hills Rite Aid store (LASD).

Authorities also believe the same suspects were involved in a Feb. 22 theft at a Rite Aid store in Riverside.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Lopez at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.