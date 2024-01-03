Multiple suspects remain at large after striking a deputy with a car in Ventura Wednesday.

Ventura County deputies responded to reports of a possible commercial burglary at a business located on the 8600 block of North Ventura Avenue around 4:39 a.m.

An arriving deputy found multiple suspects at the scene. The suspects hopped into two getaway cars and drove directly toward the deputy, authorities said.

They struck the deputy with a vehicle before speeding away, leaving them with “significant injuries.”

The deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The suspect vehicles are described as a light-colored SUV and a dark-colored sedan.

The incident remains under investigation. Ventura County Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and criminal complaint against the suspect responsible.

Anyone with information or who may have surveillance video of the incident is asked to call Sergeant Gonzales at 805-384-4721. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.