Three home-invasion suspects yelled “LAPD” as they broke into a San Fernando Valley home while the residents were sleeping Wednesday evening, police said.
The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Forbes Avenue in Lake Balboa, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.
Investigators discovered the suspects broke into the home through a back door window.
There were residents inside the home sleeping at the time of the break-in, the spokesperson said.
The suspects allegedly took off on foot with a purse and several other miscellaneous items.
It was unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.
The suspects were all described as males wearing black hoodies and dark clothing.