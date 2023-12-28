Three home-invasion suspects yelled “LAPD” as they broke into a San Fernando Valley home while the residents were sleeping Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Forbes Avenue in Lake Balboa, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Investigators discovered the suspects broke into the home through a back door window.

There were residents inside the home sleeping at the time of the break-in, the spokesperson said.

The suspects allegedly took off on foot with a purse and several other miscellaneous items.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

The suspects were all described as males wearing black hoodies and dark clothing.