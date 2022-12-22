Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the date of the incident.

A reported suspicious bag slowed traffic to a crawl at Los Angeles International Airport midday Thursday.

The bag was left in Terminal 6 on the lower level, and on Twitter, LAX requested passengers and their transports use the upper level to avoid “extremely heavy” traffic.

“Traffic will be routed around the area for the investigation. Please avoid the lower level if possible and use departures/upper level,” the airport added.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed long lines of cars attempting to escape the jam.

By about 12:15 p.m., airport officials announced the bag had been “cleared.”

“We appreciate your patience and the fast response by @LAAirportPD,” the airport tweeted.