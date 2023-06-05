The death of a man near a downtown Los Angeles bus stop is being described as suspicious by investigators Monday morning.

The man’s body was found on the ground near the Civic Center/Grand Park Metro Station at West 1st Street and North Hill Street around 10:40 p.m. Sunday night.

A bus was also seen parked next to the bus stop but investigators said the man had not been on the bus.

Early reports indicated the man may have suffered some kind of wound but investigators said they are still waiting for the Los Angeles County coroner to determine that.

First responders pronounced the man, believed to be between the ages of 30 and 40, dead at the scene.

No further details about the death were available and no information was given about a suspect or suspects.

Cameras located at the bus stop could help with the investigation.