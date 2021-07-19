‘Suspicious’ death of 81-year-old woman in San Dimas prompts homicide investigation

Authorities are investigating what they described as a “suspicious” death discovered during a welfare check at a home in San Dimas Sunday.

Deputies responded to the home in the 100 block of Citrus Ranch Road for the welfare check at about 5:15 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Upon arrival, the deputies found an 81-year-old woman who was unresponsive inside the home.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She appeared to have been dead for several days, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Deputies as the scene reported the incident as a suspicious death, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department said. The cause of her death was not known.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.