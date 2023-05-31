The deaths of a father and son are being investigated Wednesday after they were found unresponsive inside a Thousand Oaks home.

The discovery was made shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday when deputies, police, and fire department personnel responded to a possible suicide call at a home in the 2300 block of Chiquita Lane in the Oak Grove Vilas neighborhood, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Worthy said in a statement.

Responders discovered an unconscious adult male in his 40s who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 7-year-old boy was also found unconscious and transported to Las Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Worthy said.

The boy was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Department’s major crimes investigators were called to the home.

Investigators determined the adult male and child are father and son, Worthy said.

The deaths are considered suspicious and investigators have not ruled out the possibility of homicide.

There is no threat to the community, Worthy said.