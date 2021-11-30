Suspicious item at LAX prompts employee evacuations, road closures

A suspicious item prompted airport employees to be temporarily evacuated and some streets to be closed near Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday evening, officials reported.

At around 6:15 p.m., an “anomaly” was observed through an X-ray on a cargo package at Asiana Cargo located at 5700 block of Century Blvd., according to Karla Rodriguez of Los Angeles Airport Police.

Authorities set up a command post and perimeter, and some employees were evacuated.

Rodriguez said units from the Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene to investigate.

By 8:30 p.m., police had cleared the suspicious item and were working to reopen eastbound Century Boulevard between Airport and Aviation which was temporarily closed.

There was no impact to flight operations.

Police have cleared the suspicious item and the road should be opening shortly. Thank you for your patience. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 1, 2021