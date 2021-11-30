Suspicious item at LAX prompts employee evacuations, road closures

A suspicious item prompted airport employees to be temporarily evacuated and some streets to be closed near Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday evening, officials reported.
At around 6:15 p.m., an “anomaly” was observed through an X-ray on a cargo package at Asiana Cargo located at 5700 block of Century Blvd., according to Karla Rodriguez of Los Angeles Airport Police.
Authorities set up a command post and perimeter, and some employees were evacuated.
Rodriguez said units from the Los Angeles Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene to investigate.
By 8:30 p.m., police had cleared the suspicious item and were working to reopen eastbound Century Boulevard between Airport and Aviation which was temporarily closed.
There was no impact to flight operations.