Travelers were warned to check their flight status at LAX Sunday morning after police began investigating a suspicious package.

The item was found around 9:40 a.m. inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Passengers were removed from the area, vehicle traffic was diverted and some flights were delayed while LAX police investigated.

Multiple armed officers were seen in the area by travelers at the airport.

By 10:15 a.m., LAX police cleared the package and began reopening the terminal.

Road traffic and parking structures were very backed up due to the investigation and traffic was expected to take a while to clear, LAX said in a tweet.