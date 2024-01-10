A bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious package that was left on a Metro station platform in Hollywood Wednesday.

The incident was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the Hollywood/Vine Metro station located at 6250 Hollywood Boulevard.

Officials temporarily shut down the B Line tracks as a bomb squad was called to the scene.

“No train service between Hollywood/Highland and Hollywood/Western due to ongoing police activity,” LA Metro Rider Alerts posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A bus bridge allowing passengers to catch a bus from the Hollywood/Western station to the Hollywood/Vine station was put in place to navigate around the area.

Train service resumed around 9:30 a.m. after police cleared the scene.

No details about the package or what it contained were immediately available.