SUV carrying corpse in casket stolen from East Pasadena church

Patrol cars are stationed outside a church in East Pasadena after a vehicle carrying a corpse and casket was stolen there on Feb. 26, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Authorities were searching for a black SUV being used as a hearse after it was stolen outside a church in East Pasadena Wednesday night.

The black Lincoln Navigator was carrying a casket with a body inside when it was taken from Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church at 778 S. Rosemead Blvd. around 8 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were unsure which direction the vehicle fled in and were trying to track it down.

The Navigator initially had two bodies in it when it arrived to the church, the department said. One of the bodies was taken into the church and when they came back out to get the other body, the Navigator was gone, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department addressed the vehicle thief in a tweet, writing, “Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator.”

The search remained active Wednesday night, and no further details were available.

To the suspect(s) driving around in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM today in uninc #Pasadena:



Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator. pic.twitter.com/Dvo7u94zL1 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020